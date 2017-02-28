Top High School QB Transfers After Fight with Wayne Gretzky's Son

One of the top high school QBs in the country has transferred schools after getting into a physical altercation with Wayne Gretzky's golf player son ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The QB is Matt Corral -- ESPN's 5th ranked junior QB in the country who's already committed to USC. He's a stud.

After a killer 2016 season, Corral mysteriously transferred from the prestigious Oaks Christian School to Long Beach Poly and no one seemed to know why ... until now.

Multiple sources tell us Corral got into a fight with 16-year-old Tristan Gretzky at a high school basketball game earlier this month in front of a large group of people.

We're told there was tension brewing between the two for a while and it came to a head at the basketball game.

Corral transferred out of Oaks Christian days after the incident and posted on Twitter that the school was "biased towards money."

FYI, Tristan is the 3rd Gretzky kid to attend the $30,000-per-year private school and Wayne is one of O.C.'s top boosters ... he's reportedly raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years.

We reached out to Corral's parents -- his mother acknowledged the incident but says Matt "wanted to leave for a while."

So far, no comment from Gretzky's camp.