Nick Jonas Bowling For Love ... Nothing But Strikes!

Exclusive 360 Video

Nick Jonas knows a thing or two about winning a woman's heart ... and, apparently, the bowling date is right up his alley.

We got Nick Tuesday at LAX, and while he was fairly tight-lipped for a lot of questions ... he did open up for some crucial dating advice and insight into his game, love and otherwise.

Sounds like those Jonas boys can't miss.