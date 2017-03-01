Warriors Legend Rick Barry Win Without KD? Almost Impossible

EXCLUSIVE

Kevin Durant's gotta get healthy if Golden State wants to win an NBA championship ... 'cause it ain't happening without him, so says Warriors legend Rick Barry.

KD's out "indefinitely" after spraining a ligament in his left knee during Tuesday night's loss to the Wizards. The team announced they'll reevaluate Durant in 4 weeks ... but there's no chance he plays before.

FYI -- the NBA playoffs start in 6 weeks.

So, can the 50-10, 1st place GSW win without their leading scorer?

It ain't looking good ... according to longtime Warrior and HOFer Rick Barry.

"I would think the chances are diminished considerably [without Durant]. I don't think they would have an opportunity to do it without Kevin Durant because he is such an integral part of their success so far this season."

But if they already won a 'ship without KD in '15 ... why can't they do it again?

Barry breaks down why that ain't happening this time around.