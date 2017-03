Russell Westbrook I'm Gonna Be a Daddy!!

Breaking News

It's official ... Russell Westbrook's got a baby on the way!!

The NBA star announced his wife is with child and due in May. There have been rumblings behind the scenes for months ... now Russ has confirmed it's true.

Russ and Nina got married back in 2015 -- and have been dating since their college basketball days back at UCLA.

No word if the little fetus is a boy or a girl but one thing's for sure ... it'll definitely hate the Warriors.