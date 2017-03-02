Adrian Peterson Does Local News Interview ... Reporter Has No Idea (VIDEO + PHOTO)

Adrian Peterson Does Local News Interview ... Reporter Has No Idea

Would you recognize NFL superstar Adrian Peterson if he was walking down the street?

How about if you were a reporter interviewing him for a story about road rage?

That's the exact situation FOX 26's John Donnelly was in during a report from Houston ... and when he finally realized the giant, ripped dude answering his questions was THE Adrian Peterson, things get hilariously awkward.

Props to Donnelly for recognizing the humor in the situation -- he posted the raw footage and said, "Here I am interviewing people on the street and not realizing I'd stopped a celebrity. Enjoy the awkwardness!"

Peterson laughed about it too ... even posed for a selfie.