Mr. T If Your Bodyguard Can Dance, Fire Him!

EXCLUSIVE

Mr. T damn near popped a vein breaking down why bodyguards aren't supposed to know how to dance ... which only fired us up more to watch him on "Dancing with the Stars."

We got the bodyguard-turned-actor Wednesday in NYC, and he explained why the rhythm never got him back in the day, and still hasn't. T just ain't about that life.

So, why is he doing 'DWTS'? Check out his plan to conquer.

Don't pity his paso doble, bitches!