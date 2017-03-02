Tom Hanks to WH Press Corps Here's a New Espresso Machine To Stay Up On The Truth!

Tom Hanks doesn't want the White House press corps sleeping on Donald Trump, so he took precautions to prevent just that ... with espresso.

ABC White House correspondent Karen Travers thanked Hanks Thursday for the brand new espresso machine he sent for her colleagues in the West Wing.

Tom attached a note, telling the press corps to "keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part."

We know what it looks like, but ... Tom also did this during Dubya and Obama's administrations.

Stay woke!