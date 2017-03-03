Dana White Says Tony Ferguson Will NOT Fight at UFC 209 ... Period. (VIDEO)

Dana White Tony Ferguson Will NOT Fight at UFC 209 ... Period.

Dana White tells TMZ Sports there will be NO replacement fighter for Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 ... despite offers from several fighters ... which means Tony Ferguson is off the card, period.

White says he did speak with Michael Johnson -- the last guy to beat Ferguson -- and praises him for offering to step up and take the fight on short notice.

But ultimately, White says the decision was made to scrap Tony from the card completely and book him for another fight at a later date.

Dana joked he was on "suicide watch" over the fight being canceled -- but says it will still be a great show, headlined by Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.