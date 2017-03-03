Notorious B.I.G. Death Ride Up for Sale ... Move Over 'Pac!

Biggie and Tupac will do battle one more time -- in car sales, because the SUV Notorious B.I.G. was shot in is now available for purchase.

The infamous 1997 GMC Suburban has been on the road racking up miles for the last 20 years, and most of that time the owners had no idea their family ride was a piece of hip-hop history.

The L.A. owners tell us they bought it in Oct. '97 from a broker who'd purchased it in an auction. They tell us it wasn't until an LAPD detective called in 2005 -- regarding the wrongful death trial -- that they got the full story.

The SUV now has 114,000 miles and one remaining scar -- a bullet hole in the front passenger seat belt. That's where B.I.G. was sitting when he was shot in March '97. The owners say the bullet-riddled door had been replaced before they bought the vehicle.

The whip's being sold through Momentsintime.com for $1.5 million! As we reported ... Tupac's deathmobile is available for the same price.

Hit 'em up ... if you've got the dough.