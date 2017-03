Reggie Bush's Wife I'M PREGGO! ... Bumps Out In L.A. Park

Breaking News

Good news for Reggie Bush ... the NFL star's wife just revealed she's pregnant with their 3rd kid!

Lilit Bush broke the news on social media in a happy birthday post to Reggie ... complete with a bottle emoji to signify the bun in the oven.

Also, she was out in L.A. sporting the bump -- as seen in recent workout pics with Reggie at an L.A. park.

The couple has 2 kids already -- a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Congrats!