TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Ariana Grande Stage Crasher Says He Made a Connection, Just Wanted a Hug

Ariana Grande Stage Crasher I Just Wanted a Hug!!

3/4/2017 12:50 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

The kid who crashed Ariana Grande's Philly concert says he'd locked eyes with her, and only got onstage to meet her because he thought the show was over.

15-year-old Phil Conley told us he was waiting patiently at the back of the stage while she was performing "Moonlight." He explained how he slipped past security, but it's pretty clear Phil didn't think it through much further than that.

Sounds like harmless dumb teenager stuff, but Phil's sneaky move did get him kicked out of the show -- plus, his parents grounded his ass.

For obvious reasons, don't try this at home.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web