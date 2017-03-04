Doc Martens Sues Steve Madden's a Sole Snatcher!

EXCLUSIVE

Dr. Martens is ready for combat over its iconic boots, which were jacked by Steve Madden ... according to a new lawsuit.

Martens' parent company says the proof of the rip-off is right there in the footprint of 4 Madden boot designs -- the McBeth, Macen, JPlayy and JFunn. In docs, the good Doc says Madden's soles, undersoles and heel loops are way too similar to theirs ... and cause marketplace confusion.

Martens wants Madden to quit selling the knockoffs, and hand over millions of dollars in damages.