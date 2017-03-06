Demaryius Thomas Says 'F**k Tom Brady ... But He's Great!' (VIDEO)

Demaryius Thomas 'F**k Tom Brady' ... But He's Great!'

Denver Broncos stud WR Demaryius Thomas had a helluva weekend -- playfully saying, "F**k Tom Brady" and dancing topless on a bar in Georgia ... and TMZ Sports has the footage.

Thomas was out at the Velvet Elvis Grille in Milledgeville on Saturday where DT got super turnt and partied his face off with the locals.

We're told he was super nice and fun -- buying drinks for people and talking to everyone -- and during the party, he took a playful shot at the Patriots QB.

The guy in the video with Thomas says DT was just joking around with the Tom Brady comment ... and meant no harm.

As for the dancing, if only Coyote Ugly hired dudes.