Floyd Mayweather Confronted By McGregor Impersonator ... 'Let's Give 'Em What the F**k They Want' (VIDEO)

Floyd Mayweather Confronted By Conor Impostor 'Let's Give 'Em What the F**k They Want'

3/6/2017 5:52 AM PST
Breaking News

Even Conor McGregor IMPERSONATORS got balls -- including the one who got right up in Floyd Mayweather's face and challenged him to a fight in England. 

It all went down during a Q&A event in Birmingham over the weekend -- when Irish impressionist Al Foran grabbed the mic and started talking authentic McGregorian trash right to the champ. 

At one point, he even took a seat next to Floyd on the stage and continued the smacktalk. 

Meanwhile, the REAL Conor was close by in Ireland this weekend celebrating his mom's birthday ... not too far for a surprise confrontation??

Happy birthday to my beautiful mother! I love you Ma

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

