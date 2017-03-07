Samuel L. Jackson My Advice for Ben Carson Don't Apologize, Just Quit!

Even though Samuel L. Jackson destroyed Ben Carson for his controversial comment about slaves and immigrants ... he's not interested in an apology from the new HUD Secretary.

You can tell in this video, Sam was still angry when he landed Tuesday at LAX. He did offer one piece of advice to Carson -- and also took a parting jab at his storied career as a neurosurgeon.

#norespect