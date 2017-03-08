'Harry Potter' Actor Barely Survives Broken Neck In Head-On Car Crash

Jim Tavaré -- best known for playing Tom the Innkeeper in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" -- is in ICU after suffering a broken neck and punctured lung in a nasty car accident.

The 54-year-old actor and comedian also broke 15 ribs and has fractures in his right leg and breastbone ... according to his wife, Laura ... who posted hospital pics. It's unclear where the head-on crash took place.

Laura wrote on Tuesday ... "Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision ... He’s had two blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery.”

Jim was able to give a thumbs up. Laura hasn't posted an update on his condition.