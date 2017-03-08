NBA's Cliff Robinson Hospitalized In Portland

Breaking News

Former NBA star Cliff Robinson has been hospitalized in Oregon ... this according to the former All-Star forward's family.

50-year-old Robinson is currently at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, although no further details about what caused the hospital stay were made available.

Cliff played for five different NBA teams, but was a star for the Portland Trailblazers in the early to mid 1990's, where he was an All-Star and a defensive standout.

He later opened a marijuana shop called Uncle Spliffy.

Story developing ...