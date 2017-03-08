Tom Brady Celebrates Women's Day ... Check Out My Fem-Squad! (PHOTO)

Tom Brady Celebrates Women's Day ... Check Out My Fem-Squad!

Tom Brady loves his ladies ... and decided to honor the females in his life on International Women's Day with a special photo tribute!

The QB posted a pic of his wife, mom, sisters, nieces and daughter and wrote a pretty touching message to his she-gang.

"Happy International Women's Day! I have been beyond blessed to have the most incredible support system and this picture sums it up."

"To the love of my life, @gisele, my mom, my sisters, my nieces and my little Girlie Girl -- thank you for bringing so much love and joy to my life."

"And thank you for being such great examples of compassion and empathy. The world needs much more of it! I love you all!!"

#Preach!