Robin Thicke, Paula Patton 911 Call Julian Freaked Out Over Visit with Dad

EXCLUSIVE

Paula Patton's nanny told a 911 dispatcher her son was a wreck every time a visit with Robin Thicke loomed.

Cops were called as 6-year-old Julian sat in his mother's car at a Malibu park, unwilling to take the visit with his dad who was waiting nearby.

You hear the nanny describe what she says are the child's fears whenever Robin has a scheduled visit. DCFS is investigating claims Robin used excessive physical punishment on Julian.

Robin has said Paula has tried driving a wedge between him and his son and is guilty of emotional abuse.

As we reported, in the last week Robin and Paula have tried to settle rather than fight, and they are on the verge of working out a custody arrangement they both find acceptable.