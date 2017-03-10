Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield ROCKED By Cops ... In Arrest Video

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield got BLOWN UP by cops when he tried to run during a drunken Feb. incident in Arkansas ... and it's all on video.

As we previously reported, Mayfield was arrested on Feb. 25th when cops tried to confront the QB about a violent incident earlier in the evening.

That's when Baker tried to run ... but a linebacker-esque officer quickly launched at Mayfield, rocking him into a wall and taking him down to the ground.

Mayfield yelled back at the officers -- but they eventually subdued him and arrested him for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing.

Mayfield later apologized for the incident -- saying he embarrassed his family, friends, teammates and fans.