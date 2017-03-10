George Clooney & Rande Gerber Party with the Bandit's Trans-Am! And Tequila, Of Course

EXCLUSIVE

George Clooney and Rande Gerber just raised the bar for office parties by throwing a tequila-soaked bash -- with the most awesome movie car thrown in for good measure.

The famous buddies looked like extremely hot moonshiners Thursday in L.A. ... as they loaded up the Trans-Am from "Smokey and the Bandit" with 20 cases of their Casamigos tequila.

We're told they were wrapping a commercial shoot, and wanted to treat the cast and crew of about 100 to a little fiesta. The Trans-Am wasn't just for the surprise ... we're told it was part of the commercial.

Yup ... we wanna be them, and so do you.

Bandit ballers!