Taylor Swift's latest obsessed fan has been reaching out to her for years with some creepy social media posts that should have been a huge warning.
Mohammed Jaffar was arraigned this week for stalking -- but we uncovered tweets he posted at Taylor as far back as 2014. His posts seemed to get more brazen in February though. On the 7th, he tweeted ... a "security guard in your lobby today prevented us from sharing" candy.
This lines up with the D.A.'s docs which say Mohammed was caught on surveillance video Feb. 6 ... walking the hallway and roof of Taylor's building.
Jaffar also tweeted on February 12, "I need to meet you tonight" before sending a series of rambling poems on Valentine's Day. According to the D.A. ... he also harassed Taylor by phone more than 60 times between January 27 and February 16.