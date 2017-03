Taylor Swift Fans Beware Security Means Business

Good luck if you're a Taylor Swift fan trying to get a glimpse of her now ... her security is on high alert after getting a restraining order against an obsessed fan who was skulking around her building.

The fan pictured may not have known ... security in Taylor's Tribeca apartment building is at the ready after a crazed fan got inside the building and even on the roof on multiple occasions.

Probably not worth it to press the point.