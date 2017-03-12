Braves Pitcher Mike Foltynewicz Allegedly Pulls a 'Cash Me Ousside' at Chick-fil-A

ATL Braves Pitcher Allegedly Pulls a 'Cash Me Ousside' ... Cops Called to Chick-fil-A

EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz got into it with a fan at a Chick-fil-A in Florida -- allegedly telling the guy to "meet me outside" ... this according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

Mike -- who's in Kissimmee for Braves Spring Training -- was chillin' at the chicken joint in nearby Osceola County with his wife on March 9 when he was confronted by a man asking for an autograph.

The fan says Mike cussed him out and challenged him to a fight saying, "We're gonna do this man-to-man" and "Meet me outside!"

Cops were called but Mike was gone when they arrived. They spoke with employees who said Mike did cuss but didn't pose a real violent threat.

Surveillance footage shows Mike trying to walk away from the fan and sit at a table in the back -- before eventually changing his order to go ... and leaving.

Cops say the fan is leaving to go back to Tennessee and likely won't ever encounter Mike again ... so they're not pushing forward with a case against the MLB player.

In short, no one was caught outside ... how bow dah?!