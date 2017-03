Colton Haynes Gets Engaged!!! Proposal Sparks Fireworks

Breaking News

Colton Haynes just got engaged ... and the proposal was explosive.

Colton just posted a pic of him and fiance Jeff Leatham with the caption "I SAID YES!!!"

The proposal went down in Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Mexico, and Jeff clearly went all out. Waterfront movie, candles ... the works. Fireworks, that is.

The "Teen Wolf" star came out publicly last year. It seems he started dating the celeb florist fairly recently.

Congrats!