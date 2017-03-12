Mariah Carey Celeb Hairdresser Busted for Drugs at Buffalo Airport

EXCLUSIVE

Hollywood hairdresser Danielle Priano was busted at the Buffalo Int'l Airport with several containers of illegal prescription drugs.

Priano -- known for working with stars like Mariah Carey and J Lo -- was detained February 12 while attempting to board a flight to NYC. We're told the Buffalo PD obtained a search warrant to check her duffel bag and purse ... and found nearly 400 Rx pills.

According to court docs ... the pills included Adderall, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and a Suboxone strip commonly used to treat addiction. Priano was charged with 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance. She pled not guilty to all 4 counts.

Priano recently appeared on "Mariah's World" as Carey's hairstylist.