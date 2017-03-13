The Bachelor Nick Gets On One Knee ... 4th Time's a Charm!!

Nick Viall handed out his final rose on "The Bachelor," and even got on one knee for the lucky lady ... now the dude's FINALLY engaged!

Nick chose Vanessa Grimaldi Monday night as the winner of his heart, and the moment he proposed to her was pretty emotional ... considering his bad streak on "Bachelor" shows.

It's interesting ... Vanessa seemed pretty unsure throughout the finale on whether she was ready to accept a ring. But that all went out the window when Nick popped the question.

As for 25-year-old Raven ... we gotta say, she took her rejection pretty well. In fact, Nick seemed to be crying a lot more than her.

Anyway ... here's to Nick. Hopefully this one works out, bud.