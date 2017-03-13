Toya Wright 'We Want JUSTICE' Brothers' Murder Suspect Arrested

Exclusive Details

Toya Wright says she's relieved that cops finally have a suspect in custody for the shooting deaths of her 2 brothers.

Toya tells TMZ ... "All we want is justice for my brothers .. We thank everyone for their prayers and support."

Antoine Edwards was booked Thursday in New Orleans for second degree murder. According to NOLA.com, cops narrowed it down to Edwards after several tipsters mentioned a man named "Toine" or "Tweezy" was responsible. Edwards had reportedly told at least one person he did it.

Joshua and Ryan "Rudy" Johnson were shot to death last July while in their car. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.