Auntie Fee On Life Support After Massive Heart Attack

EXCLUSIVE

Internet cooking sensation Auntie Fee, also known as Chef Sista Girl, is fighting for her life after a massive heart attack.

We were first told by Fee's nephew Sosten Price and sister Ayesha that the 59-year-old died Tuesday after the medical emergency. However, we've now learned she's on life support surrounded by family at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after being rushed by ambulance.

Auntie Fee, whose full name is Felicia O'Dell, went viral in 2014 after posting her recipes for "good ass chicken" and "sweet treats for the kids." She went on to appear in the movie "Barbershop 3." She also came to TMZ to hook us up with her recipes.

Story developing ...