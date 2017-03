The Bachelorette Meets Her Guys ... One's 'Ready to Go Black'

Right after Nick Viall's 'Bachelor' season wrapped, Rachel Lindsay's 'Bachelorette' season began -- and one of her suitors is already getting racial.

Rachel -- the first black Bachelorette or Bachelor -- met her contestants after Monday's finale, and a white guy named Dean decided he wanted to let her know he's down with interracial dating, but watch ... he wasn't nearly that smooth about it.

Rachel's reaction was a classic fake smile -- and Dean's exit ... super awkward.