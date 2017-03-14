Snoop Dogg Trump Gun Vid On Secret Service's Radar

EXCLUSIVE

Snoop Dogg's music vid depicting a President Trump assassination has caught the attention of the Secret Service.

A spokesperson for the president's protective team tells us they were made aware of the video Monday. We're told Secret Service honchos are aware of Snoop's vid, but it's unclear if there will be any further investigation into whether the rapper poses a real threat.

It's a similar situation to Madonna saying she's thought about blowing up the White House. We're told the Secret Service was aware of that incident as well.

Ultimately, nothing happened to her ... but we'll see if the "Lavender" video's controversial imagery passes muster too.