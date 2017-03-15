Akon My Tesla Got Jacked ... And Then I Got It Back!

Akon's Tesla went out for a joyride ... with a burglar, but the heist was cut short by technology.

Sources close to Akon tell TMZ ... a burglar entered the garage Saturday night at his Woodland Hills, CA home, and bolted with his Model S. It wasn't tough to lift the luxury ride -- we're told the garage door was accidentally left open.

The would-be burglar was foiled though when he parked and the ride's security system shut it down. The suspect took off, and the Tesla was located a few hours later thanks to its tracking device.

Akon got off better than a string of other celebs hit in a recent burglary spree. Alanis Morissette, Nick Young, Cesar Millan and others have been hit for up to 6 figures.

The singer's in Dubai right now, but we're told Akon's family members filed a police report and it's under investigation.