Richie Incognito GLAD New Coach Removed Pool Table 'We Mean Business'

How do the Buffalo Bills feel about their new coach, Sean McDermott, removing their beloved pool table from the locker room??

Richie Incognito says the team actually LIKES the move!

We got the All-Pro lineman out in Bev Hills where he told us he thinks McDermott is setting the tone early ... "We're here to win football. We're not here to play pool."

He also says he's busting his ass to help the team finally break the 17 YEAR playoff drought.