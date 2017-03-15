Rob Gronkowski Blasted By Movie Co-Star ... You Sucked!

Breaking News

There is no lovefest behind the scenes of Rob Gronkowski's new movie -- with one of his co-stars RIPPING the NFL star for botching his lines on set ... and bailing on promoting the flick.

Joanna Krupa says she flew in from Poland for the premiere of "You Can't Have It" -- in which Rob plays a cop investigating a violent situation at a bar -- but Gronk's gone M.I.A. and she's pissed.

JK claims Gronk's done virtually no publicity and says, "To me, he's not a big team player."

We reached out to Gronk's camp for comment -- so far, no word back.