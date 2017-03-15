Taylor Swift I'm Done Fighting Spotify I'm Eyeing My Own Streaming Service

EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift is done fighting Spotify and other streaming services for royalties, and apparently wants to become the master of her own destiny by starting her own streaming service.

Taylor's filed docs giving her the right to brand a website "featuring non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings." Sounds like a streaming service to us. She wants to call the website "Swifties."

You'll recall Taylor famously feuded with Spotify over royalties and ended yanking her catalog back in 2014. The move sent Spotify and others into crisis mode, fearing other artists might follow.

It looks like Taylor's going beyond a streaming service. According to the docs, she's looking to launch a line of music products, including guitars, guitar picks, guitar straps and drumsticks. Her plans also includes organizing retreats, educational camps and self-guided online courses.

We reached out to Taylor's camp, so far no word back.