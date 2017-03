Ted Cruz Sorry, Snoop ... Trump Gun Video is Wrong

EXCLUSIVE

Ted Cruz is appalled by Snoop or anyone else pretending to assassinate a President of the United States, whoever it is, because of this country's rich, violent history.

We got the Senator on Capitol Hill Tuesday and he was clear ... the notion of advocating the assassination of a president -- even joking about it -- is just plain wrong.

Cruz clearly thinks this is a bigger issue than beef with Trump ... it goes to the foundation of democracy.