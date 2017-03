Tupac Was Crazy for ...

EXCLUSIVE

Tupac had a habit he just couldn't kick, and we can't blame him!

We got Young Noble out -- a member of 'Pac's group, Outlawz, and we asked him to drop one secret about Makaveli people don't know yet.

We don't know if this tasty factoid will be in "All Eyez On Me" ... the movie about Tupac coming out this summer.

Who knew 'Pac was hittin' up this fast food joint???