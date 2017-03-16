Manson Killer It Was Never a 'Family' That's Fake News!

Charles Manson murderer Bobby Beausoleil is jumping on the Trump bandwagon, calling BS on the media calling Manson's group a "family."

Beausoleil wrote a letter expressing his disdain for reporters who characterize the "semi-fictional entity" as "The Manson Family." He says it's all just "Manson mythology." The 69-year-old, who's locked up for life, does not specifically say why he takes issue with calling it a family, but it appears he's throwing shade on Charles Manson, suggesting he didn't have the power or reach to achieve "family" status.

But Beausoleil wasn't done railing ... he is still trying to justify the murders as more than a bunch of lunatics wreaking havoc on Los Angeles back in 1969. He says "with all that was in play during the tumultuous period of the late 1960's, the events that happened around Manson appear as some freaky aberration."

He goes on ... "It can only ever be understood if represented within the much larger frame, one large enough to include all the players and influences that fed into these events."

Beausoleil is serving a life sentence for the 1969 murder of Gary Hinman.