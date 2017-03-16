Villanova Coach Jay Wright There's A Lot Of Pressure To Repeat ... 'But We Feel Good'

EXCLUSIVE

Repeating as NCAA champs is nearly impossible ... so does Villanova have a shot? Jay Wright sure thinks so ... telling TMZ Sports his squad has handled everything thrown at them all year.

Wright admits there was a "hangover" after winning it all last year ... and although he's stoked about finishing this season 31-3, he says it's no lock they'll breeze through the tourney.

"[The NCAA tournament is] a different type of pressure. A different vibe. I think I'm gonna wait 'til our first game to see how we're handling it. But right now it seems pretty good."

FYI -- in the last 40 years, only 2 teams (Florida and Duke) have won back-to-back championships.

The Wildcats are the top seed in the Big Dance this time around ... and Jay says don't be shocked if they're cutting down the nets in Arizona on April 3.