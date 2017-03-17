Trump Tower Not Compromised Floor Plans Not Classified

Trump Tower is not compromised because the floor plans on the Secret Service agent's stolen laptop are not only NOT classified ... they're readily available to the public.

Our sources tell us the floor plans are on file at the Department of Buildings. Anyone can go look at them during business hours. Meanwhile, the Secret Service is reassuring the public, and President Trump ... saying their laptops "contain multiple layers of security including full disk encryption and are not permitted to contain classified information."

As for the crime itself -- our law enforcement sources tell us the laptop was stolen around 3 AM Thursday, and police have surveillance video of the suspect.