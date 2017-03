Daniel Jacobs I'M NOT AFRAID OF GGG ... I Beat Cancer, Right?

EXCLUSIVE

Triple G don't scare Daniel Jacobs ... the guy he's fighting tonight ... 'cause his opponent says he fears NO MAN after already conquering cancer.

DJ and Gennady Golovkin are squaring off at Madison Square Garden ... where GGG will attempt to make Jacobs his 24th straight knockout victim.

Daniel says he refuses to be a statistic.