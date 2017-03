Pierre Garcon Ponders Pizza Pie Proliferation

EXCLUSIVE

For Pierre Garcon, a new city means new opportunity ... to grow his pizza business!!

The NFL star just signed a new 5-year contract with the 49ers ... and tells TMZ Sports it might be the perfect chance to take his Spinfire Pizza company bicoastal!

Garcon (who spent 5 seasons with the Redskins) already owns several pizza joints in the D.C. area -- and says business has been so good out there, expansion seems like a natural move.

Hear that, Peyton?? That's pizza baron competition, baby!