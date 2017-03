D.L. Hughley F*** Respecting Office of President ... He Doesn't Respect Us!

EXCLUSIVE

D.L. Hughley says Steve Harvey is dead wrong about Snoop Dogg, and other entertainers, showing Donald Trump R-E-S-P-E-C-T ... because the prez doesn't know how to spell it.

D.L. told us at LAX ... that old adage about how the public should treat a sitting president just doesn't apply anymore. His pal, Steve, warned Snoop his "Lavender" music video is crossing a dangerous line.

But in D.L.'s eyes ... Trump's only getting what he's giving.