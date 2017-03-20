Tom Brady Suspect Video Released Allegedly Capturing Jersey Heist

Breaking News

Here is video of the man suspected of stealing Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey ... according to FS1 ... and it sure looks like he's got something under his arm.

The suspect was captured on video by FOX, the network that aired Super Bowl 51 -- and while his face is blurred, you can see his tie is terrible.

We are told the frame that shows the suspect clutching an item under his arm is what blew the case wide open for authorities.

The video was first aired on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on FS1.

Officials have said the suspect was a credentialed member of the media. His name and alleged media organization have not been released.