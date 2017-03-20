Tomi Lahren Suspension Her Side Says Glenn's Jealous ... His Says She's a Traitor

Tomi Lahren is either a sellout who betrayed the people with whom she works or just so successful her boss is lashing out at her in envy ... these are the 2 sides of the coin in Tomi's suspension saga.

TheBlaze honcho Glenn Beck benched Tomi for a week after she appeared on "The View" and proclaimed she was pro-choice.

Sources at TheBlaze say the staff was "on the verge of rebellion" ... incensed at Tomi's comment, claiming it was a betrayal of the core views of the network. The sources say Glenn had to suspend her or risk mutiny.

The other side ... people close to Tomi say this is about jealousy -- Glenn is threatened because she's getting the most attention of anyone on the network, including him.

The real question ... is Tomi staying at TheBlaze? It's unclear how long she's under contract. Sources connected with her say her deal's up some time later this year, but Blaze sources say she's locked in for a year and a half.