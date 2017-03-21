Jaime Pressly Gun Stolen in Break-In ...

EXCLUSIVE

Jaime Pressly lost more than $30k in jewelry when burglars broke into her home over the weekend ... we've learned they also made off with a .38 caliber revolver.

The gun raises the stakes in the latest celebrity break-in. The burglars, who entered by breaking a window, got the gun because they stole the safe in which it was stored. It's unclear if they knew a gun was inside.

This is the second safe that was stolen by a celebrity. Nick Young also lost his safe when he was hit last month.

And we've now learned why Jamie's security alarm wasn't on ... she was unsure how to work it.