Jay Mohr just filed new docs alleging his estranged wife's drug problem makes her an unfit parent, so he wants sole physical custody of their son.
Jay's docs paint a dangerous picture of estranged wife Nikki Cox. He says their 5-year-old son is regressing in ways we will not describe in this post.
Jay says Nikki has done things that have put the boy at risk, including giving him a double dose of flu medicine that caused the boy to vomit in his sleep.
He says Nikki does not set boundaries, letting the child watch cartoons and eat candy at 2 AM.
Jay says Nikki abuses drugs to the point she sometimes doesn't leave her room for days at a time, and he says she's threatened to take her life on at least 2 occasions.
And there's this ... Jay says in January, Nikki told him she thought she was pregnant, but he says it couldn't be his because he's azoospermic.