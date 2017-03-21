Jay Mohr Divorce Nikki's Got a Drug Problem, Fears for Son

EXCLUSIVE

Jay Mohr just filed new docs alleging his estranged wife's drug problem makes her an unfit parent, so he wants sole physical custody of their son.

Jay's docs paint a dangerous picture of estranged wife Nikki Cox. He says their 5-year-old son is regressing in ways we will not describe in this post.

Jay says Nikki has done things that have put the boy at risk, including giving him a double dose of flu medicine that caused the boy to vomit in his sleep.

He says Nikki does not set boundaries, letting the child watch cartoons and eat candy at 2 AM.

Jay says Nikki abuses drugs to the point she sometimes doesn't leave her room for days at a time, and he says she's threatened to take her life on at least 2 occasions.

And there's this ... Jay says in January, Nikki told him she thought she was pregnant, but he says it couldn't be his because he's azoospermic.