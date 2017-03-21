Wyclef Jean Pullover Real Suspect Arrest Video ... Wyclef Vows to Sue Cops

Minutes after Wyclef Jean was pulled over and mistaken for an armed robbery suspect ... the ACTUAL suspect was busted a few blocks away, and we just got dramatic video of the arrest.

As we told you ... the Fugees rapper was detained in handcuffs for about 6 minutes early Tuesday morning. L.A. County Sheriff's deputies said he matched the suspect description, and the vehicle descriptions also matched.

The real guy was arrested at gunpoint.

Wyclef was so pissed during his pullover, he promised to sue cops. Although he says "LAPD" in the video, it was the Sheriff's Dept.