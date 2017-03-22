Brett Favre fired up his laser rocket arm for a training session with Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford Wednesday ... and the guy tells us Favre STILL has the tools to play in the NFL.
Alford -- who famously picked off Tom Brady for a TD in the Super Bowl -- tells TMZ Sports he was at the Traction Sports Performance center in Louisiana when Brett stopped by.
Alford says Favre didn't even warm up ... he just grabbed a ball and started rifling away -- "throwing lasers on the dot."
Alford says he's 100% convinced the 47-year-old could seriously compete in the NFL -- as long as he had an offensive line that could allow him to sit back and sling it.
He even has a message for all the teams still looking for a QB ... "GO GET [FAVRE]."
Had the G.O.A.T. Brett Favre out throwing today. I asked him to come out retirement to throw a pick to me. J/P cool guy... #TAT pic.twitter.com/FljsvBSIXh— Robert Alford (@rockorocky) March 22, 2017