Brett Favre Trains With ATL Falcons Corner 'He Could Play In NFL Right Now'

3/22/2017 4:20 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Brett Favre fired up his laser rocket arm for a training session with Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford Wednesday ... and the guy tells us Favre STILL has the tools to play in the NFL. 

Alford -- who famously picked off Tom Brady for a TD in the Super Bowl -- tells TMZ Sports he was at the Traction Sports Performance center in Louisiana when Brett stopped by. 

Alford says Favre didn't even warm up ... he just grabbed a ball and started rifling away -- "throwing lasers on the dot."

Alford says he's 100% convinced the 47-year-old could seriously compete in the NFL -- as long as he had an offensive line that could allow him to sit back and sling it. 

He even has a message for all the teams still looking for a QB ... "GO GET [FAVRE]."

