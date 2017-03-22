WWE Legend Jim Ross Says Wife's On Life Support ... 'Catastrophic Brain Injury'

WWE Legend Jim Ross My Wife's On Life Support ... 'Catastrophic Brain Injury'

Breaking News



WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross says his wife is "being kept alive via life support equipment" after a bad car accident earlier this week ... and is now describing her brain injury as "catastrophic."

As we previously reported, Jan Ross was riding her Vespa home from the gym Monday night when she was struck from behind by another car. She was not wearing a helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures.

Jim says Jan is still hospitalized in Oklahoma and her life is in serious danger.

"We hope that the swelling of Jan's brain will subside soon as it must for her to survive," Jim explained in a blog post ... "It's that simple."

"Nonetheless my little, Italian angel who loves her Steelers and all things Pittsburgh is fighting for all's she worth to save her life."

Jim added, "I will fully admit that there has been no experience in my life that could have prepared me for this life changing week. To see one's life partner and love of one's life being kept alive via life support equipment is tragically heartbreaking."

"My wife would be so moved to know how many of you are praying for her."